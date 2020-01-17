Curcumin is believed to be a safe and effective treatment to aid lung fibrosis due to its strong anti-inflammatory effects. According to some studies.

Curcumin could potentially work wonders in fighting lung fibrosis. The lungs could be affected by inflammation due to a flood of immune system cells as well as inflammatory cytokine proteins, which are often released or produced in response to injury, allergens, toxins, and infection.

According to experts, this is a normal immune system response that works by eliminating foreign substances from the body and promoting healing. When the immune system is overwhelmed by inflammation, it leads to the onset of chronic inflammatory lung condition.

The immune system often uses inflammation and free radicals in attacking viruses and bacteria. However in the case of chronic inflammatory lung condition, these start damaging cells in the lung.

This triggers the immune system cells to stimulate lung cell overproduction, which causes water in the lungs or fibrotic scar tissue buildup. According to researchers, this is how easy dysfunctional immune system can become a destructive process.

There are conventional treatments available for fibrotic lung conditions, and they are rated unsatisfactory. There are even chemotherapy medications used in the treatment of scleroderma that can cause additional lung fibrosis. When ling fibrosis is induced by these medications, the mortality rate is found to be 50 percent.

Curcumin is believed to be a safe and effective treatment to aid lung fibrosis due to its strong anti-inflammatory effects. According to some studies, the compounds in curcumin do not cause interference with the treatment activities of certain conventional drugs used for lung conditions.

Some researchers also suggest that the therapeutic compounds of curcumin could make potentially toxic medications more effective and safer. Curcumin has a high potential in suppressing pro-inflammatory proteins and quenching free radicals.

According to animal studies, this phytochemical could aid in the prevention of further lung injury caused by conventional drugs.

Experts recommend that consumers should take the measures necessary to improve their lung health. It is wise to take into account the use of curcumin supplements, which have long been thought to be highly therapeutic.

