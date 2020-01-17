In a study, researchers found kids with the lowest levels of blood magnesium had the highest levels of the inflammatory marker called C-reactive Protein (CRP).

(Newswire.net -- January 17, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long warned against chronic inflammation, and this is due to its association with the onset of various diseases and disorders.

According to experts, consumers should be mindful not just with their food preferences but also the habits they do on a daily basis.

Doctors warn against inflammaging, which is a combination of increasing inflammation and unnecessarily accelerated aging.

One of these habits is sitting too much for a prolonged period of time. Many previous studies have looked into how sitting accelerates aging. Living a sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, has been found to significantly promote inflammation inside the body,

It is similarly important to remember that intake of certain foods has also been associated with inflammation. These foods have further been found to be major contributors to weight gain and the onset of various diseases.

Experts warn against processed and junk foods as well as sauces, salad dressings, and ketchup. It has also been recommended to do strength training, which aids in muscle buildup. It is important to understand aging starts in the muscles.

By practicing healthy diet and lifestyle, inflammation levels in the body can be well-managed.

Aside from using anti-inflammatory drugs, there are also macrominerals like magnesium that have been found helpful. One of these macrominerals is magnesium, which has long been widely studied by clinicians and researchers due to its healing benefits.

According to studies, reduced magnesium intake is associated with chronic inflammation. It is worth reiterating that chronic inflammation is considered to be one of the major drivers not just of aging but also a myriad of diseases.

In a study, researchers found kids with the lowest levels of blood magnesium had the highest levels of the inflammatory marker called C-reactive Protein (CRP). What made the study even more interesting was that the subjects also had higher blood sugar, insulin and triglyceride levels.

Scientists found supplementation of magnesium decreases CRP and some other inflammatory markers in older adults. It also exerted its inflammation-fighting benefits on individuals with prediabetes and overweight people.

Aside from its inflammation-fighting benefits, magnesium has long been known to have many other healing benefits. Health authorities even warn against its deficiency as it is associated with the onset of certain symptoms and disorders.

