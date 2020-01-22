A new cryptocurrency report has been launched by Crypto Info Wire. It covers the 12 main reasons to use Trezor T for cryptocurrency protection.

A new report covering 12 reasons to consider the Trezor T hardware wallet has been launched by Crypto Info Wire. It is known as a maximum security wallet for protecting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrency.

More information can be found at: https://cryptoinfowire.com/trezor

Readers will discover that the new report begins by showcasing the importance of security with cryptocurrency. Even though the Bitcoin blockchain has never been hacked itself, some online exchanges have been. This means that cryptocurrency stored in these exchanges isn’t safe.

In order to better protect cryptocurrency, the report advises finding a more secure solution. One such option is the Trezor T. Customers get their own personal 12-24 word-long recovery seed to get access to their wallet.

The new report underscores the 12 primary reasons that Trezor T makes such a reliable wallet for cryptocurrency.

Firstly, it has the highest security standards because it’s safeguarded by several layers of protection. It also boasts a user-friendly environment, which is designed to make using it easier than operating a smartphone.

Another benefit is the fact that it has open source architecture, which means that users can verify their work on GitHub and benefit from high levels of customisation.

Other benefits include being open to a wide range of crypto currencies, free support 7 days per week, and the innovative company design.

Trezor T features a high quality touch screen, fast processor, and advanced coin support. The team behind it is always looking for ways to improve it.

The new report states: “The Trezor bridge is an application which allows communication between the Trezor device and supported browsers. The Trezor bridge is a program designed to run in the background and requires no interaction. The Trezor hardware wallet allows you to make secure payments and manage cryptocurrencies without exposing any sensitive information to a potentially compromised computer.”

Additional details can be found on the URL above.