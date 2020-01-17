A new report has been launched by Crypto Info Wire covering the benefits of CoinSwitch. It is known as the leader in online crypto exchange, with hundreds of options to choose from.

(Newswire.net -- January 17, 2020) -- A new report has been launched by Crypto Info Wire covering the benefits of CoinSwitch. It is known as the leader in online crypto exchange, with hundreds of options to choose from.

A new report has been launched by Crypto Info Wire covering the benefits of finding the right cryptocurrency and altcoin exchange aggregator. It explains that anyone starting out in crypto will quickly find out they need to transfer between exchanges often. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

More information can be found at: https://cryptoinfowire.com/coinswitch

The new report was launched because research shows that more people are getting involved in cryptocurrency than ever before. Bitcoin has grown in popularity since hitting the mainstream, despite its volatility. Other cryptocurrencies are rising up to prominence too.

With more people looking to invest in cryptocurrency, it’s important for buyers to know the best cryptocurrency and altcoin exchange aggregators available.

The new guide shows investors how they can swap their crypto and Bitcoin the easy way. This can be achieved through CoinSwitch, which has simplified the process.

With CoinSwitch, the user just has to select the coin they want to exchange from the first drop down. Then they choose the coin they want to exchange it for.

From there, they can view the available exchanges and view their rates. Then they’re free to select the best deal, convert their coins, and reap the rewards.

One of the key benefits of the system is that there are so many coins to choose from. Users can buy or sell over 400 crypto currencies on the platform, and rankings, volume, market cap and supply metrics are all provided.

A peer review said: “CoinSwitch is essentially an exchange marketplace, through which users can access the crypto-markets. This model removes the need for multiple accounts across various exchanges or even one account for an exchange.”

It represents the widest offering of crypto exchange on the market, and provides a unified trading experience. This makes it easier than ever before for anyone to buy or sell coins effectively.

