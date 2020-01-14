A personal fitness coaching service is being offered by Iowa based Konquer Fit. The fitness specialists offer a variety of customized personal coaching and fitness plans to their clients.

(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) -- Quad Cities, IO -- A personal fitness coaching service is being offered by Iowa based Konquer Fit. The fitness specialists offer a variety of customized personal coaching and fitness plans to their clients in the Quad Cities area.

Konquer Fit have announced that they offer clients a specialized personal fitness coaching service to their clients. The Quad Cities, Iowa based fitness experts help their clients to reach their goals and live healthy daily lives.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://www.konquerfit.com

Konquer Fit is a personal fitness coaching company based in the Quad Cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, and Rock Island, Iowa. They specialize in offering their clients a customized training plan designed to help them obtain their lifestyle and fitness goals and explain there are no limits.

Clients in the Quad Cities area can choose from various length training plans that are designed with their goals and needs in mind. Their one on one personal training plans include three month and six month plans that can cover between two and four sessions a week. There is a plan available for all budgets and schedules. They also provide online fitness training to help people hit their targets.

Founder Chad Crotts has over 7 years of experience in the industry and has a degree in exercise science. His certifications include Action Certified Personal Trainer, ACE Certified functional movement specialist and FMT (Rocktape). He explains that he loves fitness and helping people become the best they can be.

A previous client has said of their Konquer Fit personal fitness training experience: “Chad does a great job of tailoring the workouts for my body and what I need to improve on. You can tell that he has a college degree in this by his knowledge of form, body position, and how to focus on the target muscle groups. Highly recommend. Worth the money.”

Those wishing to find out more about Konquer Fit and their personal training services can visit: http://konquerfit.trainerize.com. Alternatively, they can also visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/KonquerFit.