A new guide to private jet travel has been launched by Private Jet Diaries. It covers the benefits of using private jets for bachelor parties in Las Vegas.

A new guide has been launched by Private Jet Diaries

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) -- Las Vegas, NV -- A new guide to private jet travel has been launched by Private Jet Diaries. It covers the benefits of using private jets for bachelor parties in Las Vegas.

A new guide has been launched by Private Jet Diaries showing the benefits of hiring a private jet for a bachelor party. It explains that many people want their bachelor party to stand out from the crowd, and one of the ways of doing this is through hiring a private jet.

More information can be found at: https://privatejetdiaries.com/secrets-of-flying-in-a-private-jet-to-vegas-for-your-bachelor-party-revealed

The newly launched guide explains that there are over 11,000 private jets available in the US alone. This means that it’s highly unlikely one will be unavailable for any date.

Bachelors whose party includes a large group of people are able to split the cost of the jet, making it more affordable.

One of the most popular destinations for a bachelor party is Las Vegas, and the guide shows how easy it can be to book a flight there online.

Private Jet Diaries covers some of the most popular sites online for finding private jet deals.

These are Villiers, Talon Air, and Statos Jet Charters. Villiers is one of the leading private jet rental companies in the United States.

One of the key benefits of using Villiers is that it offers faster booking times, and a streamlined mobile booking experience.

Customers can reserve a private jet with Villiers just two hours before takeoff. This is highly beneficial for parties that are spur of the moment.

Most people think private jet travel is expensive, but splitting in a group and using empty leg flights can help to make it more affordable.

The guide states: “A hidden treasure in the world of private jets is empty leg flights. These flights occur when someone else rented a private jet from point A to point B. When the jet has to travel from point B back to point A there are no passengers on it. Because of this, companies will usually offer discounts to flyers for these flights.”

Full details of the newly launched guide can be found on the URL above.