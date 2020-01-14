Ramona The Host has launched a 30-day trial of its flagship houseshare accounting app. The app allows hosts to track expenses, share the app with co-hosts and much more.

Ramona The Host announced the launch of its eponymous audit-ready houseshare rental property accounting app with a 30-day trial period. The user-friendly app is designed to help property owners manage multiple properties rented through Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway, FlipKey, and other platforms.

More information about Ramona The Host is available at https://www.ramonathehost.com

The Airbnb homeshare expense tracker app features quick multi-property setup, accurate expense tracking, mobile receipt upload, and intuitive expense categorization. Users may share the app with co-hosts using an email address, track mileage, setup recurring expenses, and maintain records.

Ramona The Host features powerful reporting capabilities to export records and expense data in PDF and CSV formats. Homeowners can now have accurate, categorized expense data for tax filing and save money by claiming valuable tax deductions.

The app provides a chart of accounts to help users itemize direct and indirect expenses, manage past, future-dated, and current expenses, and have audit-ready records. The mobile houseshare expense tracking app eliminates the need for paper receipts. All paper receipts can be uploaded and preserved for audit or review.

The houseshare expense logging app is available forviOS (Android coming soon) and works seamlessly with houseshare rental owners on all major platforms. The app can be customized to any homeshare expense structure for any size or type of vacation rental property.

According to a spokesperson for Ramona The Host, "Ramona the Host is a straightforward system that keeps you informed on the latest tax-deductible expenses, provides a simple interface to track everything and allows you to store and share records - maximizing your tax deductions and offsetting money owed at tax time."

Ramona The Host is a full-feature houseshare owner accounting app created by Sandra, a committed eco-friendly SuperHost. The app features a free 30-day trial for new users.

For more information about managing accounting and tax deductions for houseshares, visit https://youtu.be/gj8uuL0o81o and the URL above.