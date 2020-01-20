Experts recommend the use of glucosamine, which can be found naturally inside the body or outside sources like shellfish.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Experts now warn that by 2030, roughly 20 percent of the American population over the age of 65years will be at the increased risk of osteoarthritis.

It is worth noting that today in the U.S., osteoarthritis affects about 30 million individuals. While this condition has no known cure yet, it is important to keep in mind that there are ways to reduce the risk of this disease.

These are weight loss, staying physically active, and resorting to certain natural measures that could aid in strengthening the joint cartilage.

There are various symptoms often produced by this condition. It has been found to lead to pain, stiffness, and physical limitations. There are even quite a number of sufferers who end up with disability due to this condition.

While there is no known cure yet for this disease, it is preventable. It is wise to learn about the risk factors of this condition, such as family history, obesity, age, muscle weakness, and joint overuse.

For the many who suffer from this condition, daily life can be a complete struggle due to the symptoms it produces.

The good news is that there are various treatment options in the management of osteoarthritis symptoms. These are exercise, weight control, joint protection techniques, physical therapy, and the use of arthritis medications.

In managing osteoarthritis, many people turn to the use of certain pharmaceutical drugs like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. However, it is worth noting that their use could result in various undesirable health consequences.

More particularly, they can produce side effects like stomach ulcers, heartburn, stomach pain, ringing in the ears, and the increased risk of stroke or heart attack. Individuals who want to protect themselves against the side effects of these medications may turn to safer alternatives like glucosamine.

It is worth realizing that this natural healing, widely-studied remedy has been found to work wonders in helping individuals with OA.

Experts recommend the use of glucosamine, which can be found naturally inside the body or outside sources like shellfish. Glucosamine is a popular subject of research due to the various health benefits it offers, especially against osteoarthritis. More particularly, it works wonders in regaining the health of cartilage damaged by osteoarthritis.

