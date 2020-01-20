There are natural remedies found to be extremely helpful in decreasing blood sugar to a healthy level, and one is milk thistle.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more people are suffering from diabetes. Medications are necessary to manage this condition, but there are also eating and lifestyle habits helpful for sufferers.

According to experts, it is important to prefer low glycemic foods since they tend to have a low impact on the blood glucose. This means they are better, healthier choices for the purposes of optimal glycemic control.

It has further been recommended to consume folate, fiber, protein, and beans. These are considered to be inexpensive and versatile foods excellent to be added to a meal plan. Beans can be served plain, but may also be dressed up with a vinaigrette.

Some studies have found green vegetables are helpful as they are often loaded with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.

Diabetics are recommended to consume collard or mustard greens, zucchini, rapini, kale, green bell peppers, broccoli, arugula, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, okra, kohlrabi, swiss chard, cucumbers, and asparagus.

Other highly recommended foods are fruits, fish with omega-3 fatty acids, and whole grains.

Reducing blood sugar levels is vital in individuals with diabetes. While there are pharmaceutical drugs available, it is also important to follow the right diet in managing the condition.

There are natural remedies found to be extremely helpful in decreasing blood sugar to a healthy level, and one is milk thistle.

Studies have long revealed that milk thistle offers many health benefits. It has been particularly known to be beneficial for liver health, and could work wonders in warding off certain diseases.

Scientists suggest milk thistle may be helpful in the management of type 2 diabetes. It has many compounds, one of which has been found to work as effectively as some diabetic medications.

Such a milk thistle compound works in enhancing insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar.

In a recent review and analysis, it has been found that routine intake of silymarin led to a significant reduction in fasting blood sugar levels and HbA1c.

It is worth mentioning the HbA1c is a measure of blood sugar control.

Scientists have long revealed that milk thistle also contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These healing agents may be beneficial in decreasing the risk of diabetic complications like kidney disease.

