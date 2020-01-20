There are supplements like Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes found to be useful in delivering the therapeutic goodness of lipase.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) Orlando, FL -- According to a multicenter case-finding study, a minimum of 3 million individuals in the United States suffer from celiac disease. Unfortunately, 97 percent of them are left undiagnosed.

Health authorities say that this inherited autoimmune disorder affects the small intestine’s digestive process. Individuals with this condition who consume gluten may have their small intestine attacked mistakenly by the immune system.

It is worth mentioning that gluten is a protein that can be found in rye, wheat, and barley. Such an attack leads to the malabsorption of essential nutrients by the body.

Experts warn that celiac disease left untreated can result in the onset of some other autoimmune conditions, and diseases like osteoporosis, cancer, infertility, and neurological conditions.

Gerald Bertiger, MD, says that right now, avoiding gluten is the only treatment for celiac disease available.

Bertiger is a gastroenterologist with Hillmont G.I. in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, who is also on the board of directors for the advocacy organization Beyond Celiac.

The Celiac Disease Foundation reveals that there are foods celiac patients should avoid, such as wheat, including spelt, farro, graham, khorasan wheat, semolina, durum, and wheatberries as well as rye, malt, wheat starch, Brewer’s yeast, barley, and triticale.

More particularly, it is wise to avoid food and beverages like beer, cereal, bread, cake, cookies, pie, French fries, pasta, and processed meat.

There are some digestive enzymes like lipase found to be potentially useful for individuals with this condition.

According to researchers, this digestive enzyme may be useful against the symptoms of celiac disease like bloating, abdominal pain, weight loss, and fatigue.

In a double-blind randomized study involving children with celiac disease, it has been found that the subjects who received pancreatic enzyme therapy had modest weight gain over the placebo, It is further worth mentioning that lipase was included in the therapy.

Researchers say the findings are significant considering that celiac disease often results in weight loss and some other symptoms.

Lipase and some other digestive enzymes have long been found to work wonders in fighting a range of diseases and disorders.

There are supplements like Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes found to be useful in delivering the therapeutic goodness of lipase.

It has 500 mg of digestive enzymes, namely papain, lipase, amylase, Glucoamylase, invertase, and bromelain. It even has prebiotics, and probiotics.

For every bottle, it offers 90 Vegetarian highly potent and pure capsules. Pretty much everything that consumers look for can be found in this amazing formula (https://amazon.com/Digestive-Enzymes-Probiotics-90-Capsules/dp/B076MDX648).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.