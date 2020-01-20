Aloe vera has long been reputed to possess antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other skin health-enhancing properties. One of the best options today is DermaSafe Stretch Mark and Scar Cream.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) Wilmington, DE -- Medicinal plants like aloe vera have long been widely studied due to their remarkable healing potentials. This plant is particularly known for its skin health benefits, especially in healing the skin

According to Joel Schlessinger, MD, aloe vera is a cactus-like plant known for its healing and medicinal properties.

Schlessinger is Omaha-based board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon.

Experts have long shown that this medicinal plant could work wonders in fighting acne, preventing dark spots, reducing the visibility of scars and stretch marks, as well as slowing down the signs of aging.

“Its stems store water, creating a clear, gel-like substance in the leaves, which contains vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and amino acids,” Schlessinger adds.

A review was published in the International Journal of Research And Medical Sciences.

In this study, it has been shown each triangular leaf of the aloe vera plant is composed of three layers, with the innermost layer containing a clear gel that’s made up of 99 percent water and roughly 75 potentially active ingredients.

Aloe vera has been found to work wonders in soothing sunburn, relieving skin irritation, and moisturizing the skin. It may even help in fighting acne and this is due to its strong anti-inflammatory properties.

It is vital to take into account that many of the skin care products available in the market today contain harmful, disease-triggering substances. There are those that do not just disrupt the body’s natural hormonal balance, but also weaken the immune system.

It is worth keeping in mind that some of the most powerful skin enhancing ingredients are or can be found in plants. Aloe vera has long been reputed to possess antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other skin health-enhancing properties.

Aloe vera has long been reputed to possess antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other skin health-enhancing properties.

DermaSafe Stretch Mark and Scar Cream is nothing like the other mediocre creams in the global market today. It is not just loaded with the remarkable therapeutic goodness of aloe vera, but also of Arnica, Cucumber, Elderberries, Wood Mallow, and Rutin.

It is important to realize that these are ingredients that could work wonders in reducing scars and marks, as well as firming the skin. Some of these ingredients can repair dry and damaged skin and have pain-relieving properties (https://www.amazon.com/DermaSafe-Stretch-Removal-Moisturizer-Advanced/dp/B011LTNAGO/).

