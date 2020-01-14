Upper End Wine Tours just released its new tour package, which includes a visit to several wineries and other destinations in the Okanagan region of Lake Country.

Upper End Wine Tours launches its tour package for people who wish to explore the beautiful region of Lake Country. With this offer, the company goes beyond just providing travel arrangements.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://upperendtours.com

The newly announced tour package covers several destinations, such as Intrigue, 50th Parallel, Grey Monk, Ex Nihilo, Arrow Leaf, Blind Tiger, and Ancient Hills. The itinerary, which lasts for a total of 4.5 hours, includes a visit to four wineries so tourists can get the most out of the activity.

Aside from making the travel arrangements, Upper End Wine Tours also provides their guests with packed cold lunch care of Urban Fare. A professional host will be with the tourists throughout the duration of the activity, sharing bits of information where possible and taking the guests’ pictures so that they can fully appreciate and immerse in the experience.

The Lake Country package is just one of the company’s 100% private Okanagan wine tours that are currently on offer. Upper End Wine Tours also arranges tours to other parts of this British Columbian valley region that is known the world over for its fruit orchards and wineries.

Kelowna is another Okanagan destination that is popular among the company’s guests. Those who are open to new experiences may also try the tours to the regions of West Kelowna, Naramata, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, and Osoyoos.

Aside from these standard wine tours, couples and brides-to-be may also take advantage of the special bachelorette tours and date nights that the company can arrange for them. The company’s website hosts testimonials from several satisfied guests, including a bride named Jillian, who complimented their tour driver, among other things, for his extra effort of sharing the photos he took of them via a Google document.

Individuals and groups interested in the company’s services may visit the above-mentioned website for additional details on their tour destinations and packages.