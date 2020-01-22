State Farm agent Jerry Carter and his team launch a comprehensive lineup of insurance products to cater to the varying needs of people from Oak Lawn, IL.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- Oak Lawn, IL -- State Farm agent Jerry Carter and his team launch a comprehensive lineup of insurance products to cater to the varying needs of people from Oak Lawn, IL.

The team of State Farm agent Jerry Carter launches their complete line of insurance products for the people of Oak Lawn, IL. Their goal is to be the locale’s one-stop shop for all insurance needs.

More information can be found on their website at: https://insurewithjerry.com

The agency’s newly launched range of products is one of the most comprehensive in the industry. Jerry Carter and his team are best known in the village for auto and home insurance packages, but they offer other personal and business insurance products as well.

Those who have more specific requirements for their real estate properties may inquire about the agency’s condo and renters, rental dwelling, and apartment building insurance. There are also motorcycle and RV insurance solutions for motorists with these specific types of vehicles.

For people who would like to secure the welfare of their families or their sources of income, the agency also offers health, life, and business insurance products.

Located at 9816 S. Cicero Avenue, the agency strives to be the insurance provider of choice not just for the people of Oak Lawn, but also throughout the Chicagoland community and other areas of Illinois. Jerry Carter’s mission is to help his neighbors “manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams.”

Mr. Carter has been with State Farm for more than two decades. Over the years, his exemplary performance has earned him a long list of awards. He’s been named winner of the Bronze Tablet Award and has secured the Life Production and Auto Production Awards several times. He’s also a Legion of Honor, National Convention, and Life Honor Club Qualifier.

Parties interested in any of the aforementioned insurance products may simply log on to the website indicated above and use the simple form to contact the agency and request a quote. Jerry Carter and his team may also be reached at (708) 424-5848.