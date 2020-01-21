There are also safer alternatives like glucosamine for individuals who don’t want to be exposed to the side effects of NSAIDs.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Cartilage damage can cause pain, and could eventually trigger the development of conditions like osteoarthritis. There are remedies for this type of damage, and they could be potentially useful in improving the condition of sufferers.

Experts reveal the best treatments for cartilage damage. Minor damage in the cartilage can actually improve within a few weeks due to the body’s self-healing abilities. However, when the damage is severe, it could require surgery.

Surgery is normally performed with the use of a type of keyhole surgery called arthroscopy. It is normally performed through general anesthetic while the patient is asleep.

When the injury in the joint produces symptoms that are not severe, PRICE therapy is recommended. This type of remedy is applicable in cases where the sufferer is still able to put weight on and move the joint.

PRICE means protection, rest, ice, compression, and elevation. According to some experts, it is imperative to offer protection to the injured area to reduce the risk of further injury. It is also required to rest the affected due, especially during the two to three days from injury.

Sufferers may return to mild activities over the next few days and weeks. Applying an ice pack or a towel-wrapped bag of frozen vegetables for about 15 to 20 minutes could also be helpful. It can be performed every 2 to 3 hours during the first two or three days.

Another step is called compression, which can reduce the risk of swelling and further damage. It could be done through the use of a simple elastic bandage or an elasticated tubular bandage.

The last step is called elevation, which apparently involved keeping the affected area raised. A pillow could be helpful in supporting the affected area.

For individuals who struggle with joint pain, it could be useful to turn to Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). This pharmaceutical drug is formulated to ease pain and is popular among individuals who suffer from arthritis.

There are also safer alternatives like glucosamine for individuals who don’t want to be exposed to the side effects of NSAIDs. This natural remedy naturally occurs inside the body and is believed widely to be helpful in restoring cartilage health.

It could help repair cartilage damage and enhance overall joint health. There are many glucosamine formulas available in the market today, and one is Divine Bounty Glucosamine supplement.

This amazing formula is highly potent and pure and is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility in the United States. http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Cartilage-damage/Pages/Treatment.aspx

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.