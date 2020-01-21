In the research, mice followed a low-fat diet and there were those treated with resveratrol alone, alcohol alone, or the combination of resveratrol plus alcohol.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Antioxidants like resveratrol have long been a popular subject of many studies. Resveratrol has shown its impressive potentials in delivering benefits, particularly in terms of liver health.

A study was reported in the American Journal of Physiology—Gastrointestinal and Live Physiology.

In this research, investigators found that resveratrol may prevent and even treat fat buildup in the liver, which is caused by chronic alcohol drinking.

It is worth mentioning resveratrol can be obtained from dark chocolate, cocoa, peanuts, and red wine.

Scientists further reveal that resveratrol was able to increase the rate at which liver fat was broken down.

Experts warn that chronic heavy alcohol consumption produces fat accumulation in the liver. This results in fibrosis, cirrhosis, and some other liver disease.

This research suggests that this powerful antioxidant may serve as a promising prevention and treatment remedy for human alcoholic fatty liver disease.

In previous research, it has been found that chronic alcohol ingestion has an ability to inhibit the two proteins AMPK and SIRT1. They play a major role in fat breakdown in the liver.

Once alcohol starts inhibiting these two proteins, it allows fat accumulation. Resveratrol has been discovered to activate the AMPK and SIRT1. This has been found to help clear fat from the liver.

In the research, mice followed a low-fat diet and there were those treated with resveratrol alone, alcohol alone, or the combination of resveratrol plus alcohol.

In animal experiments, it was found that resveratrol was able to boost the levels of SIRT1. What makes it even more interesting is that it stimulated the AMPK activity in the livers of mice fed with alcohol.

Dr. David Stuart said this study shows that the levels of resveratrol found in cocoa and chocolate products is second to red wine among known sources of resveratrol, and forms yet another important link between the antioxidants found in cocoa and dark chocolate to other foods.

Dr. Stuart is a director of natural product science at The Hershey Company, who partnered with Planta Analytica to conduct the study.

Some researchers suggest it could prevent and even improve Nonalcoholic Fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It may also prevent liver damage in sepsis.

More studies are still underway to determine the extent of the benefits resveratrol can offer. However today, more and more people are turning to supplements like Divine Bounty Resveratrol.

This amazing formula is crafted carefully to deliver the best of resveratrol. In addition to being highly potent, this formula is free from nasty ingredients like binders, fillers, additives, and GMOs (www.amazon.com/Resveratrol-Supplement-Strength-Extract-capsules/dp/B019C0UU5S).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.