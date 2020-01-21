Studies have shown vitamin B6 works in enhancing brain function and could even prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. This B vitamin may reduce high blood levels of homocysteine.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Various forms of dementia continue to affect an increasing number of people nowadays. Experts strongly recommend making brain-healthy dietary and lifestyle choices to ward off these conditions.

The Lancet International Commission on Dementia Prevention and Care released a major report in 2017.

In this study, it has been found that up to 35 percent of dementia cases can be slowed or even avoided altogether.

Maria C. Carrillo, PhD, the chief science officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, says that the main message is that there are modifiable risk factors that can reduce your risk.

A study was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

In this study, it has been found that sleeping less than five hours every night or more than ten hours appears to increase dementia risk and even early death. Individuals who are having difficulties sleeping are advised to seek medical help.

There are other ways to keep the brain healthy, and it includes exercising and following a healthy diet. These are techniques scientifically found beneficial not just for the brain but overall health.

To promote brain health and decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s, it is wise to consider the use of nutrients like vitamin B6.

Studies have shown vitamin B6 works in enhancing brain function and could even prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

This B vitamin may reduce high blood levels of homocysteine, which has been found by scientists to increase Alzheimer’s disease risk.

Researchers have long been investigating into the remarkable brain health benefits of this B vitamin. They found that this nutrient could potentially ward off a range of brain-health diseases.

Some studies show that it decreased wasting in some brain regions that are susceptible to Alzheimer’s. It is worth realizing that B vitamins have long been found to be highly therapeutic, and they could deliver a range of healing benefits to the body.

