Natural remedies like glucosamine has long been used in the treatment and prevention of joint disorders like osteoarthritis.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long been warning against an incurable condition called osteoarthritis, which is the most common cause of disability among adults.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, around 31 million individuals live with osteoarthritis pain. It is important to be warned that when the condition starts to develop, there is no way to reverse the joint damage.

It is further worth mentioning that according to a 2018 report by the Arthritis Foundation, the odds of developing knee osteoarthritis symptoms increases with each decade of your life, especially between the ages of 55 and 64.

The foundation also reveals that one out of every three veterans has arthritis. It is important to realize that when this condition occurs, it leads to debilitating symptoms. These particularly include joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and physical limitations.

There are also risk factors to watch out for, such as doing repetitive movements or getting injuries, which normally happen among athletes.

According to David Pisetsky, MD, PhD, low-impact aerobic exercises help build strength around the affected joints and keep them aligned and functioning properly.

Some of the most recommended low-impact exercise are biking, walking, and swimming.

Pisetsky is a professor of medicine and immunology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC, and past president of the U.S. Bone and Joint Initiative.

Today, more and more researchers are looking into the best possible ways to help individuals with osteoarthritis.

It is important to realize that medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used among individuals with osteoarthritis. These medications are also used for muscle aches, dental pain, and menstrual cramps.

While these medications are helpful, it is important to realize their use could increase the likelihood of heart attack or stroke. It is also important to keep in mind that such risks increase for those who have hypertension, who smoke, or with diabetes.

The good news is that some safer alternatives like glucosamine are being widely recommended by experts for individuals who do not want to experience the side effects of NSAIDs.

Natural remedies like glucosamine has long been used in the treatment and prevention of joint disorders like osteoarthritis. Today, it is applied topically or via supplementation. Glucosamine has been found to work wonders in helping with the formation of the cartilage and even reducing inflammation, which is linked with osteoarthritis.

Individuals looking for the best source of this OA-fighting ingredient may take into account using VitaBreeze Glucosamine. This formula is free from nasty ingredients like artificial Colorants, titanium dioxide, BHT, talc, sodium benzoate, or lead, and instead is loaded with 1500 mg of glucosamine, 1000mg Chondroitin, 600mg MSM, and 300mg Turmeric (http://www.amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Turmeric-Dietary-Supplement/dp/B00DUMO9X4).

About VitaBreeze VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable, and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest-quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested, and crafted into the firm’s winning formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.