Turmeric has been found to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. Through its strong antioxidant benefits, turmeric may even fight free radical damage.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The number of hair care products in the market continues to increase, especially the ones formulated to fight hair loss.

According to experts, the average number of hair loss per day is about 80 strands. When they are not growing back, it often alarms people. It is important to remember that there are actually any potential triggers of hair loss.

It is imperative to learn what these contributing factors are to reduce the risk of hair loss.

Anabel Kingsley, a leading Trichologist at the Philip Kingsley Clinic in London, reveals the possible reasons behind hair loss.

In women, it has been found hair loss is quite common. As a matter of fact, research has shown it is estimated to affect 1 in 3 women at some point in her lifetime.

Genetic predisposition is one of the culprits, and it is often characterized by a progressive, gradual reduction in hair volume. Aside from the genes, it is important to remember that hair loss may be due to a trigger.

These include severe stress, nutritional deficiency, certain ailments, and crash dieting. Severe stress increases the levels of androgen, which is a male hormone. This has been found to result in hair loss.

While there are many commercially-available hair care products, it is worth mentioning that medical and scientific communities are looking into the benefits of natural ingredients like turmeric.

According to studies, turmeric aids against hair loss due to the therapeutic ingredients it contains. Research has found turmeric contains curcumin, which is a phytochemical found to possess many healing ingredients.

Researchers found curcumin has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

It is worth mentioning free radical damage can cause the scalp to suffer from health issues. The healing ingredients of turmeric could counteract these health problems and some other issues that potentially trigger hair loss.

In addition to its hair health benefits, turmeric could also work wonders in delivering a range of health benefits. Its use is widespread nowadays via supplementation, which include Divine Bounty Curcumin.

Divine Bounty Curcumin is an extra-strength formula and it has been found to be helpful in delivering the phytochemical’s healing goodness.

It has black pepper which maximizes curcumin absorption inside the body. What makes it even more beneficial is that it is backed with a customer satisfaction guarantee (http://www.amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-BioPerine-Pepper-Extract/dp/B00VSVKJ8I).

