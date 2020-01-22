Today, more and more experts are recommending intake of dietary supplements and vitamins as this aids in filling the nutritional gap that many people actually have.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more experts are looking into the effects of nutrients like B vitamins for brain health. In some studies, it has even been shown that intake of these therapeutic organic compounds can fight depression.

According to researchers, folate, which can be found in citrus fruit juices, green leafy vegetables, and legumes, can be helpful against depression. It is worth being warned that in previous studies, a link has been found in between the increased odds of depression and poor response to antidepressant treatment.

There have even been studies revealing that folate is involved in the synthesis of dopamine and serotonin. It is important to realize that imbalance of these neurotransmitters can result in the onset of depression and anxiety.

Scientists also suggest that folic acid exhibits a stimulatory effect on serotonergic receptors in the brain. It can even work wonders in enhancing selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) responsivity in individuals with depression.

It has been suggested that increasing consumption of folate can reduce depressive symptoms significantly in individuals with eating disorders.

There are other B vitamins found to aid in fighting depression, and one is vitamin B6. It has been found B6 aids in the body’s ability to produce serotonin, which is a chemical that impacts mood. Reduced levels of serotonin are linked with depression.

The roles of vitamin B12 against depression are also hard to overlook. Experts say that reduced levels not just of folate but also B12 are associated with depression.

Today, more and more experts are recommending intake of dietary supplements and vitamins as this aids in filling the nutritional gap that many people actually have. It is worth realizing that according to research, quite a number of people are actually unable to get the amount of essential nutrients they need from food alone.

