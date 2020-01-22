When it comes to naturally remedying IBS, some researchers recommend the use of digestive enzymes like lipase.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reveals that one in every five people in the U.S. suffers from IBS.

Worldwide, its prevalence rates range from 10 percent to 15 percent. It also accounts for 2.4 to 3.5 million physical visits in the U.S. alone per year. Gastroenterologists also reveal it is the most common disorder they diagnose.

It is worth realizing that in IBS patients, there is an increased risk of unnecessary surgery for extra-abdominal and abdominal surgery. Its cost also reach $21 billion or even more per year.

According to Dr. David Hudesman, patients with IBS have a constellation of symptoms, including abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits – either constipation or diarrhea

Hudesman is a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at NYU's Langone Medical Center in New York City.

"The cause is unclear, but it's a functional disorder," meaning it impairs intestinal function even though the body appears normal in tests, he adds.

Individuals with this condition tend to suffer from symptoms like cramping and abdominal pain. It even leads to gas as well as irregular bowel movements.

While it isn’t yet known what causes IBS, researchers speculate it could be due to environmental factors like anxiety.

When it comes to naturally remedying IBS, some researchers recommend the use of digestive enzymes like lipase. This pancreatic enzyme has long been reputed to work wonders in decreasing gas, bloating, and fullness following a meal.

According to experts, these are symptoms commonly linked with digestive issues like IBS. In some studies, it has been found that individuals suffering from IBS may have exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

This pertains to the inability to properly digest food because of a lack of digestive enzymes made by the pancreas.

In 2010, researchers carried out a study to look into the prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in diarrhea-predominant IBS patients.

They found that pancreatic enzyme therapy is a way to decrease symptoms like abdominal pain and diarrhea that IBS sufferers experience due to an underlying pancreatic insufficiency.

To experience its benefits, it is wise to consider the use of Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes.

This formula contains 500 mg of digestive enzymes, namely lipase, invertase, Glucoamylase, amylase, papain, and bromelain. It even has prebiotics, and probiotics.

For every bottle, it offers 90 Vegetarian highly potent and pure capsules. This extra-strength formula could offer a range of health benefits linked with the use of these digestive enzymes (https://www.amazon.com/Digestive-Enzymes-Probiotics-90-Capsules/dp/B076MDX648).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.