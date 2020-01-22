Researchers found that D-mannose has the ability to build immune tolerance as well as stabilize Th1/Th2/Th17dominance.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long been stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy and strengthened immune system health.

According to experts, ensuring that immunity is healthy and strengthened takes more than just following healthy dietary and lifestyle practices. It is important to identify and avoid substances and chemicals that wreak havoc on immunity.

A study, which was carried out by the National University of Singapore, was published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.

The investigators reveal that perfluoalkyl substances (PFAS) affect the immune system of green mussels. It is worth realizing that this type of substance is widely used in non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpeting and upholstery.

They have been banned in the market due to their negative effects not just on rodents, but also humans.

There are actually many other substances scientifically found to be potentially detrimental to immune system health. While experts continue to warn against the threats to immunity, more and more people are still highly exposed to immunity-harming culprits.

Studies have shown that some measures like increasing intake of healthy foods could work wonders in strengthening and protecting the immune system

Interestingly, some therapeutic sugars like D-mannose have been scientifically found to work wonders in benefiting the immune system. It is worth mentioning that this sugar is widely known to be a safe and powerful remedy for urinary tract infections.

Researchers found that D-mannose has the ability to build immune tolerance as well as stabilize Th1/Th2/Th17dominance. What makes it even more beneficial is that it exerts some mechanisms aid in reducing all-around inflammation and autoimmunity.

Some other studies suggest that this sugar could be a safe dietary supplement in balancing the immune system, as well as preventing autoimmune diseases and allergies. Its even been found to aid in preventing the onset of autoimmune diabetes, asthma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in animal studies.

To experience its immunity-boosting effects, it is wise to choose highly potent and pure formulas like D-mannose supplements.

This formula continues to gain more and more positive reviews from happy customers. Every capsule is equipped with 600 mg of pure and top-quality D-mannose. Consumers can experience its healing effects for months as every bottle is equipped with 120 Vegetarian capsules.

In addition to being made carefully using a unique process based on the strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines, it also comes with a money back guarantee.

It is important to realize that D-mannose supplements could also deliver UTI-fighting benefits.

