Scientists reveal that ashwagandha aids in increasing general vitality and resistance and may also aid in boosting immunity.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- Alcohol has long been reputed to be damaging to health, especially when consumed in excessive amounts. In a study, this type of beverage has been found harmful to heart health.

In this research, the investigators had over 17,000 adults in the U.S. as subjects. It has been found that moderate alcohol drinking substantially enhanced one’s risk of hypertension. It is worth noting that moderate alcohol intake pertains to 7 to 13 drinks every week.

The findings of this interesting research were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session.

According to Amer Aladin, MD, a cardiology fellow at Wake Forest Baptist Health and the study's lead author, this will be a turning point for clinical practice, as well as for future research, education and public health policy regarding alcohol consumption.

It is worth noting that in previous research studies, moderate drinking was linked with the reduced risk of certain forms of heart disease. This means that the findings of this study negate the previous ones.

"It's the first study showing that both heavy and moderate alcohol consumption can increase hypertension," Aladin adds.

Researchers revealed that the impact of alcohol on blood pressure may be due to various factors. It is worth realizing that since alcohol increases appetite, drinking it often results in increased overall caloric intake.

There are many ways to regulate healthy blood pressure levels. There are even medicinal herbs like ashwagandha being widely studied by researchers due to their remarkable anti-hypertension benefits.

Today, this medicinal herb is widely investigated by researchers as it is loaded with therapeutic compounds. It has adaptogenic, antidepressant, anxiolytic, antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-angiogenic agents, as well as tannins, potassium, nitrate, fatty acids and glucose.

Scientists reveal that ashwagandha aids in increasing general vitality and resistance and may also aid in boosting immunity. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it could also reduce the effects of stress and anxiety, which have long been known to contribute to increased blood pressure.

A study was published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine.

In this research, ashwagandha has been found helpful in decreasing levels of cortisol.

It is worth noting that the use of this medicinal herb has long been widely researched on due to its impressive healing effects.

Supplements like NutraHerbals Ashwagandha are widely resorted to nowadays. This formula even contains black pepper that promotes maximum ashwagandha absorption inside the body (http://www.amazon.com/organic-ashwagandha-root-powder/dp/B01GZALWGO).

About NutraHerbals NutraHerbals was established in the year 2016 as one of the leading suppliers in the market. It caters to the various Herbal Ayurvedic products as per needs of the clients. In the world which is being taking over by chemical products which harm the skin, body, and health in general, our products are made using the most natural products available. Our company aims at endorsing the Go Green concept and also caters to the medicinal, nutritional, and healthcare product needs of a vast majority of clients across the globe.