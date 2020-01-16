AeroVisionz has launched a new professional aerial photography service. The service is ideal for anybody that needs top quality, affordable aerial photographs from unreachable heights.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) -- AeroVisionz has launched a new professional aerial photography service. The service is ideal for anybody that needs top quality, affordable aerial photographs from unreachable heights and angles.

A new professional, affordable aerial photography service has been launched by AeroVisionz. They offer high quality aerial photographs for private and commercial use, and the service is ideal for anybody wanting great property showcase photographs, construction site photographs and other aerial photos such as for a roof inspection.

With their newly launched service AeroVisionz offers industry leading aerial photographs for a variety of applications and uses. The company strives to offer spectacular aerial imagery on par with a camera and tripod, but anywhere in the sky for photographs that would usually be unachievable without the use of a helicopter.

AeroVisionz is a Perth Western Australian based company, and it is fully CASA certified and insured, with a public indemnity of $20M.

AeroVisions aerial imagery is perfect for a variety of uses, such as high quality professional aerial photos and high angle photos of housing for real estate, giving views from unreachable angles and heights.

In addition to this, aerial photographs are incredibly useful for agricultural use, helping with crop monitoring and health, weed detection and management.

Aerial photographs can help developers see the bigger picture in construction, and can also be used for asset inspection, aerial mapping, special events, night operations and video production. However, AeroVisionz does not limit customers to these options, and customers can come with ideas for aerial photographs of anything desired.

Customers will see that AeroVisionz make use of a fleet of remotely piloted aircrafts such as drones, that are capable of providing ultra-high resolution video and images, whilst maintaining an affordable price for customers.

AeroVisionz utilizes the latest small drone technology with state of the art GPS positioning as well as gyro-stabilized flight control systems which results in top quality photographs with ease.

