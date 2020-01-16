A new online training program for retirees has been launched, called ListLaunch Pro. It provides video training on how to achieve financial freedom and earn passive income in retirement.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) -- A new online training program for retirees has been launched, called ListLaunch Pro. It provides video training on how to achieve financial freedom and earn passive income in retirement.

A new online training webinar has been launched, called ListLaunch Pro, offering retirees a way to earn more money online and secure their financial future. Anyone looking to take a step back from work can earn passive income using affiliate marketing with the right training.

More information can be found at: http://listlp.crucialconstructs.com

The newly launched training program covers how to build a massive email list with a strategy, software, and platform created by a leading marketer online.

Now he’s sharing his affiliate marketing training, skills and lessons with people in an online webinar. Anyone can sign up by entering their details in the form provided on site.

Within the presentation, retirees will learn the beginner marketing tactics they need to create income online quickly and effectively.

They will also learn more about email lists, they benefits they can offer, and how to build an email list effectively.

One of the key benefits of the program is that it’s designed for beginners from the ground up. This means that non tech savvy participants can learn a simple solution for quickly and reliably growing their list.

Other modules covered include what not to spend money on when getting started online, and how it’s possible to make daily scales from an email list.

Participants will get access to a video training series that will teach them all the strategies they need to become a successful affiliate marketing professional.

This is a way for them to earn income on the side while enjoying retirement. Alongside this, they will get access to a private Facebook group, which helps them to learn alongside likeminded entrepreneurs.

ListLaunch Pro offers cutting edge support, product creation training, copy writing training and support, and “done for you” email campaigns.

The business training program can help people to plan and maintain a secure retirement. It allows them to work from home and achieve financial security, while working from anywhere.

Full details can be found on the URL above.