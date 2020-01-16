A no obligation case evaluation free consultation service has been launched by attorney Eric Ridley for people with legal issues residing in Ventura County, California.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) -- Ventura, CA -- A no obligation case evaluation free consultation service has been launched by attorney Eric Ridley for people with legal issues residing in Ventura County, California.

The Law Offices of Eric Ridley, located in Ventura County, California, has launched in-depth No Obligation Case Evaluations at no cost to the person making the enquiry about their case. Eric Ridley works to protect assets and families with financial legal attorney services in the areas of bankruptcy, IRS tax resolution, estate planning, wills and trusts.

Eric Ridley is a financial expert who provides a compassionate and personal service. He has over 20 years experience as a marketing professional, entrepreneur and small business owner in Ventura County, before he became a lawyer.

With the launch of the No Obligation Case Evaluation consultation service, local people needing an attorney can get a down-to-earth and jargon-free evaluation of their case, at no cost to them, to assist with their legal decisions in relation to their matter.

Eric Ridley stated that after the consultation “I find and use every tool at my disposal to get the matter moving towards the best possible outcome and protect my clients legal rights and privacy along the way”. Mr Ridley pointed out that people come to him with seemingly insurmountable financial problems and he finds a way to ‘fix the impossible’.

Anyone in Ventura County can take advantage of the No Obligation Case Evaluation service that has been launched by the Law Offices of Eric Ridley, who also handles issues in relation to: elder financial abuse, civil litigation, entering a contract, defending collection agency or student loan lawsuits, Medi-Cal and long-term care planning, family asset protection and issues with insurance companies.

In addition to the case evaluation service that has been launched, Eric Ridley provides a wealth of information on his website, including, for example, reports about: financial elder abuse in California, Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, 10 reasons to do estate planning in 2019, and 3 ways to avoid probate.

