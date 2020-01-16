On-Site Staffing Services is a family-owned and operated employment placement agency, taking a hands-on approach to creating a skilled workforce in the greater Milwaukee area.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) -- Milwaukee, WI -- On-Site Staffing Services is a family-owned and operated employment placement agency, taking a hands-on approach to creating a skilled workforce in the greater Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee WI, USA - On-Site Staffing Services has launched a new website for its premier recruiting and staffing services in Milwaukee. The staffing agency dedicates its recruitment services to assist employers in creating diverse workplaces throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and northern Illinois. The team understands the unique challenges faced in the region’s hiring environment and job market.

On-Site Staffing Services is an accredited business that has been operating for over twenty-one years. The president, Crystal Soto-Kent, bought the company in 2007, three years after starting in the staffing industry. Her recruitment services offer confidentiality and honesty, building trusts with candidates and employers alike.

The recruitment agency is one of Milwaukee’s largest regional full-service staffing and temp agencies. Their staffing philosophy focuses on putting their clients first, using a complete hands-on approach to create a skilled workforce. They offer their staffing services in both English, Spanish, and Hmong to help close the communication barrier in the community.

The new website has been designed and developed to give a better representation of their work and values as a recruiting and staffing agency. It offers an improved experience with easy to apply job applications making the recruitment process more user-friendly.

The newly-designed website reflects the staffing services, helping to expand the staffing agency's focused approach on diversity in the workplace. The company focuses on those looking for a job or looking to hire, with experience in a multitude of industries ranging from healthcare to food and manufacturing service roles.

The staffing agency provides solutions for businesses to assist their recruitment process. This includes temp services, temp-to-hire services, direct hire staffing, payroll services, and safety training and orientation. The company offers personalized consultations and technology, which helps to match appropriate candidates with a potential local business looking to hire.

On-Site Staffing Services is community-oriented and have an online presence, utilizing Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn as their social media platforms. Candidates and employers can engage with the staff and with other members of the On-Site Staffing Services team.

On-Site Staffing Services reflects its commitment to providing recruitment services with their new website launch. Its goal is to continue assisting employers in creating diverse workplaces in the greater Milwaukee region. The team hopes to continue being a resource to which candidates and employers can turn for staffing services.