(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- Hosted In Canada is a well-known Canadian web hosting service provider offering excellent functionalities at an affordable price. Their new WordPress web hosting service is targeted to small and medium-size Canadian enterprises who are looking for a managed hosting solution.

Hosted in Canada, the leading provider of web services and domain names in Canada, announced the release of new expert WordPress Web Hosting services. The truly Canadian company welcomes clients from Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, St John's, Fredericton and the neighboring cities to learn more about their all Canadian focused web hosting solutions.

Hosted In Canada helps make the running of a business easier, allowing business owners to effortlessly reach their ideal clients online.

The WordPress hosting solutions by Hosted In Canada feature a free Cpanel Control Panel, free setup, free daily backups, one-click WordPress installation, free SSL certification and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It allows users to maintain their web presence withouht the labors and costs associated with maintaining a machine.

The company offers three different Canadian WordPress hosting plans caterred for small and medium sized businesses and non-profit organizations. Hosted In Canada offers also scalable and flexible plans with the needs of the clients in mind.

The dedicated hosting solutions are specifically optimized for WordPress which leads to a speedier experience for the website visitors and administrators. Users can start their online journey with a free domain name in Canada.

A spokesperson for Hosted In Canada shared, "We have registered thousands of domain names in Canada for our clients and have helped Canadians get their websites up and running in no time. Our expert team handles all hosting aspects to combine reliability and ease of use.

Hosted in Canada takes pride in delivering cutting-edge web site hosting and top-notch customer service.

The company guarantees a secure and seamless website performance. All Hosted In Canada clients receive 24/7/365 expert support.

