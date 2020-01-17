Protection Bay, an online company based in Jacksonville, Florida, launches its full array of personal and home protection products, including pepper sprays, stun guns, tasers, and more.

Based in Jacksonville, FL, Protection Bay launches its full line of personal and home protection products. The company also offers surveillance equipment and survival gear.

More information can be found at: https://www.protectionbay.com

The newly launched items and gear are said to be some of the most reliable and cost-effective protection products consumers will find online. The featured items include a 1.2% MC pepper spray that is more effective than other products of its kind, an easily concealable stun gun that uses advanced micro-technology to deliver super powered protection, and a silver wrist watch with built-in HD camera.

Aside from these modern protective gadgets, the online-based shop also offers traditional items like throwing knives and stars, as well as steel batons and slingshots.

Just like any other online shop, Protection Bay’s e-commerce portal allows consumers to simply add the products they wish to purchase to their virtual cart, and check them out when they’re done shopping. The payment options include the usual credit card options like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

To further ensure customer satisfaction, the company offers free shipping for orders above $100. During weekdays, orders are shipped within 24 hours of placement. If for some reason Protection Bay is unable to ship the products within the given timeframe, consumers are duly notified. Outside of Florida, shipping may take more than a day, so it is best to check the company’s Shipping page for information on when orders can be expected to arrive.

All products carried by Protection Bay are also guaranteed to be free of defects in material and workmanship for 90 days. As the company offers a diverse product range, they can be contacted for specific manufacturer warranty details.

For individuals interested in Protection Bay’s wide array of personal and home protection products, the company’s website stated above holds extensive information on every item on offer.