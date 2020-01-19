A new hidden camera watch product has been launched by online retailer, Protection Bay. The personal and home protection specialists offer their customers a range of quality products.

(Newswire.net -- January 19, 2020) -- A new hidden camera watch product has been launched by online retailer, Protection Bay. The personal and home protection specialists offer their customers a range of quality and effective products in their store.

Protection Bay is an online retailer who are specialists in personal and home protection products. They also offer a range of outdoor and survival products as part of their extensive range. The founder of the online store explains that they are dedicated to offering their clients the best advice and solutions about personal protect and self defence.

The personal protection experts have recently launched a new hidden camera watch. The HD Hidden Camera has built in DVR and comes complete with a silver watch case. The 1080p watch itself looks like a high-end watch but has a nearly invisible camera built in.

The watch offers users 16GB of flash memory, which equates to 1.5 hours of recordings. Other features include a rechargeable battery, built in night vision and time stamping capabilities. As well as video recordings it can also take photos, both of which can then be uploaded to a Windows computer.

Another new product offered by Protection Bay is their Tactical Goat Leather Hard Knuckle Glove. These gloves come in in several sizes and are ideal gloves for personal protection use and for motorcyclists who wish to protect their knuckles from road rash in the case of accidents.

The Tactical Hard Knuckle Gloves are crafted from double layered goatskin leather for comfort. This is combined with spandex for breathability and freedom of movement when in use. The gloves also feature thermoplastic protectors sewn into the knuckles for increased knuckle shielding.

Those wishing to find out more about Protection Bay and their range of home and personal protection products can visit the website on the link provided above.