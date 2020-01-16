A new real estate investment tool has been launched by Wealth Ignition, called the Mistake Eliminator.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) -- A new real estate investment tool has been launched by Wealth Ignition, called the Mistake Eliminator. It can be used by investors of any experience, and helps them to grow their income more reliably.

Wealth Ignition has launched a new real estate investment tool for calculating deals and evaluating options. Called the Mistake Eliminator, it is designed especially for DIY real estate investors and new REIs, and helps them to make more informed decisions that grow their revenue more reliably.

More information can be found at: https://wealthignition.com/home

The newly launched tool can help anyone to eliminate preventable mistakes in their real estate investing in less than 15 minutes.

In this way, investors are free to be able to achieve their real estate successes more reliably.

By using Mistake Eliminator, investors can stop gambling and start investing like a professional with increased chances of success.

Even if customers are newer or first time investors, and even if they are only investing part time, the tool can help. It is accessible to use but offers a range of benefits that helps to streamline the investment process.

Benefits include being able to make more money on deals, stop wasting time chasing bad deals, stop losing sleep on uncertain deals, stop losing sleep on uncertain deals, and having a better chance of investing in winners.

Customers will find that using the Mistake Eliminator is a three step process. Firstly, they have to open the tool. From there they just enter the numbers, and then let the calculator do the work.

The creator states: “Whether your goal is growing your current income or investing for appreciation, this tool help you make the right decisions for a sound portfolio.”

He adds: “Real Estate has the potential to make you rich because deals can bring 5- and 6-figure profits. But the wrong deal will cut the other way, leaving you with 5 and 6 figure losses. Use this tool to see those problem before they happen.”

Using the Mistake Eliminator, anyone can protect their investments and grow their retirement fund.

Full details of the tool can be found on the URL above.