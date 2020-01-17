Amana Care Clinic (563 388 7000), who provide urgent medical care, announced the launch of their walk-in, no appointment needed facility service.

(Newswire.net -- January 17, 2020) -- Davenport, IA -- Amana Care Clinic (563 388 7000), who provide urgent medical care, announced the launch of their walk-in, no appointment needed facility service.

Davenport, Iowa-based Amana Care Clinic, an urgent medical care facility, has launched their Walk-in, no appointment needed medical service. The service is quick, effective and trained medical practitioners see patients in a timely, and compassionate manner.

Recently launched, the walk-in clinic means that patients can walk into the clinic at any time of the day without needing to make an appointment. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 7 am to 7 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday between 9 am and 4 pm.

The clinic found on 2162 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52806 treats a range of conditions, illnesses and medical symptoms such as cuts, abrasions, back discomfort, bites, burn, rashes, colds, diarrhea and ear pain. Other conditions treated are fishhook removal, bone fractures, injuries to feet, hands, ankles, hands and wrists, and joint pain.

Clinic practitioners are fully certified and amongst the best available. They diagnose and treat conditions quickly, and they have use of state-of-the-art procedure and examination rooms, as well as laboratory equipment and x-ray facilities.

Amana Care Clinic provides expert care for urgent medical needs. Many of the staff have years of treatment experience, and they can assist with most medical conditions.

When asked about the walk-in clinic, patients said, “I cannot say enough about this amazing clinic. This is the most caring, loving, warm, professional and effective care team I have ever experienced. They have been a lifesaver for me over the last several months and think so highly of them and what they do. I highly recommend them for the care they provide.”

To find out more about the Amana Care Clinic and their walk-in care, call 563 388 7000 or click on the link above. Site visitors can learn more about the clinic, their services and also contact them using their online form or by visiting their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/amanacareclinic