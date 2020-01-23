In preliminary studies, it has been found that D-mannose works in hindering bacteria from latching onto the cells lining the urinary tract.

According to doctors, UTIs are known for the troublesome symptoms they cause. These include nausea, fatigue, vomiting, blood in the urine, fever, and pain in the flank, back, or lower abdomen.

It is further worth mentioning that UTIs can also cause increased urination, a more urgent need to urinate, burning pain, pressure in the pelvis, and having cloudy, thick, or odorous urine. It may even lead in the bladder not feeling empty after urination.

In seniors, experts found that symptoms like confusion, delirium, or behavior changes occur in addition to the typical symptoms UTI often produces.

It has been found that confusion and agitation may be indicators of UTIs in seniors. There are also behavioral changes that the infection may produce, such as restlessness, social withdrawal, hallucination, confusion, and agitation.

Health care providers are not certain yet why these additional symptoms are more likely to happen in older adults. However, their theory is that it could be due to the weakening of the blood vessels supplying the brain.

It is also more likely to permit the infection in passing to the nervous system.

Dealing with UTIs in a natural way may be made through the help of D-mannose, which is a type of sugar found in red currants, peaches, oranges, apples, and cranberries.

In preliminary studies, it has been found that D-mannose works in hindering bacteria from latching onto the cells lining the urinary tract. This prevents the E.coli, which is responsible for 90 percent of all UTI cases, from triggering an infection

While it is a type of sugar, it is worth mentioning that it is not detrimental to the body as glucose is. There have actually been quite a number of studies that show how effective D-mannose is in reducing symptoms, onset, and recurrence of UTIs.

