(Newswire.net -- January 23, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Consumers nowadays are provided with a generous number of skin care products that can be bought in stores or even online. While these products can be easily and cheaply bought, experts still maintain recommending the use of all-natural options.

Activated charcoal is thought to be one of the most powerful skin care remedies today. Activated charcoal is also widely studied by researchers due to its benefits.

This ingredient is popularized by the millions and millions of tiny holes found it its surface that trap bacteria, toxins, oils, dirt, and other skin health threats.

Today, skin cleansers are often equipped with surfactants like synthetic detergents. While they work in removing oil and dirt from the skin surface, they do not have the ability to penetrate the pores.

Activated charcoal has demonstrated its ability to absorb oil from pores, and this allows it to draw out dirt from them. It also offers faster absorption on the skin making it more effective in eliminating acne-causing debris.

Activated charcoal is reputed to be a powerful skin care ingredient. Individuals who want to take better care of their skin health in a natural way may resort to the use of this natural ingredient.

It is also worth noting that this natural remedy can work as an excellent exfoliator. There are actually other benefits linked with its use such as in cases of food poisoning and body detox.

Cleansing pores is vital for skin health and appearance. There is undeniably quite a number of skin care products available in the market. However, it is important to realize that these products may contain nasty and possibly harmful ingredients.

This is one of the reasons why experts often recommend the use of all-natural remedies like activated charcoal for skin care.

Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal continues to be a popular choice among many consumers today. It is widely used by individuals who need digestive aids, such as for flatulence, bloating, and diarrhea.

This formula is believed to be superior over other brands due to its high potency. Every capsule is loaded with top-quality activated charcoal, and is free from nasty ingredients that experts have long been strongly warning against.

Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal is loaded with 600mg of edible pure, organic, steam activated, ultra fine coconut shell powder in just one capsule.

Aside from being highly potent, Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal capsules are also without nasty and unwanted ingredients like GMOs, additives, binders, fillers, preservatives, heavy metals, and stearates (www.amazon.com/Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules-Whitening/dp/B071NZ5G56).

