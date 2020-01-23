Researchers reveal that natural remedies like ashwagandha has demonstrated its ability to reverse signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

In the United States, it has been found that the 6th top cause of mortality is Alzheimer's disease. This condition remains prevalent and incurable, which are two facts that continue to alarm experts.

Still in the U.S., it has been found that 16.1 million people provide unpaid care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Further, 1 in 3 seniors die due to the condition.

Health authorities warn that Alzheimer’s disease actually causes more death than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. By 2050, it is estimated that from 5.7 million the number of sufferers will rise to almost 14 million.

It is important to remember that among those who are 65 years old and above, Alzheimer’s is the top cause of disability and poor health.

In 2018, it is estimated that the direct costs of care to Alzheimer’s in American society will reach $277 billion.

Some studies have shown that certain dietary and lifestyle changes could be helpful against the condition. In some research studies, investigators found that certain foods and habits have a potential to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

More and more studies are looking into the effects of natural remedies like ashwagandha when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers reveal that this natural ingredient has demonstrated its ability to reverse signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

This was according to a laboratory animal study published in the February 2012 issue of the journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America."

It is worth mentioning that ashwagandha supplementation for 30 days led to a reduction in the brain’s degenerative plaque formation. Its use even resulted in behavioral and cognitive function improvements.

This natural healing ingredient possesses steroidal alkaloids, such as sominine, somniferine, withanolides and anferine. It is a rich source of flavonoids, acyl steryl glucosides and lactones.

It is even rich in iron, antioxidants, anti-angiogenic agents, tannins, potassium, nitrate, fatty acids and glucose.

In the study mentioned above, ashwagandha also promoted transport of amyloid protein, which forms tangles in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. It was transported from the brain to peripheral structures.

This adaptogen even enhanced the activity of a protein that serves a vital role in memory and spatial learning.

