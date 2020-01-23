Researchers suggest that through the ability of vitamin E to decrease cytokine levels in the serum, it could be a potentially useful treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

(Newswire.net -- January 23, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Rheumatoid arthritis affects men and women, and its rates continue to skyrocket at an alarming rate. According to health experts, this condition appears to pose a challenge to male masculinity.

Research has found one of the coping mechanisms of men with RA is to hide their condition from the public. There are those who avoid talking about the condition with their friends believing that they will not be understood.

The study was carried out by Caroline Flurey at the University of West England, Bristol, UK and fellow researchers.

They stressed that the course, symptoms, and perceptions of the disease may be different in men and women. This qualitative study involved 22 men with rheumatoid arthritis as subjects.

The findings were published in the recent Arthritis Care & Research.

Health authorities have long recommended to take the measures helpful in reducing the risk of or managing RA. This disease can have negative life-changing effects, and can significantly reduce overall quality of life.

There are medications widely used for this condition, and it includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). While it is true that this medication eases pain temporarily, its use is nonetheless associated with side effects.

More and more research studies recommend the use of nutrients like vitamin E in cases of arthritis. This highly therapeutic nutrient has long been studied due to its remarkable healing benefits.

In an experimental study, the researchers tried to assess vitamin E’s effects and mechanisms on the serum levels of cytokines.

Researchers suggest that through the ability of vitamin E to decrease cytokine levels in the serum, it could be a potentially useful treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

What makes vitamin E even more beneficial is that it could offer a range of health benefits, and this includes fighting autoimmune conditions other than rheumatoid arthritis.

The use of this nutrient has long been associated with a range of health benefits. This is why its use is widely studied by clinicians and researchers. It is an essential vitamin that could potentially inhibit the onset of various diseases and disorders.

It is important to be warned that these medical conditions may be difficult and costly to treat when they develop. There are even those that could place one in a life-threatening situation.

Vitamin E may be a therapeutic aid for individuals with RA. It can be obtained from consuming certain types of food, but there are also supplements available.

