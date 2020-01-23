One is Purest Vantage DIM, which is a highly potent and pure formula known to provide the best benefits of this widely-studied healing agent.

(Newswire.net -- January 23, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The mega-billion-dollar pharmaceutical industry has been spending a fortune to fund research in its pursuit in finding a cure for cancer. However, despite these efforts it remains incurable.

Today, more and more scientists are carrying out studies to learn more about nutrition and natural therapies, and how they could potentially combat cancer.

It is worth mentioning that thousands of published peer-reviewed studies recommend some 100,000 phytonutrients found in plants could fight the condition. This means that they could potentially prevent and reverse the condition.

It is important to keep in mind that when cancer develops, it may be challenging or nearly impossible to get a cure. This is why it is always best to resort to some measures found to be highly beneficial in fighting the condition.

One of the most recommended cancer-fighting foods is garlic, which has been scientifically found to halt cancer growth against tumor cell lines. Garlic is found to fight cancers in the lungs, breast, brain, pancreas, prostate, and brain.

It may also be wise to consume green and yellow onions as well as cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, and red cabbage.

It is worth realizing that certain compounds like Diindolylmethane have been found to be potentially useful in offering some anticarcinogenic properties.

According to experts, DIM is actually the principal breakdown product of the phytochemical called indole 3-carbinol (I3C), which is a type of phytochemical found in broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and other cruciferous vegetables.

Scientific studies have shown that DIM works in decreasing the risk of prostate and some other hormone-driven cancers. This is due to its ability to help regain and maintain hormonal balance.

In addition to its cancer-fighting potentials, DIM may also offer many other healing benefits. Its use is even widely recommended as it could also fight many other diseases. It is widely consumed nowadays via supplementation.

