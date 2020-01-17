Burgess Furniture launches the Junea line of chairs, which come in various fabrics, bases, and finishes to accommodate the specific needs of hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.

(Newswire.net -- January 17, 2020) -- Burgess Furniture launches the Junea line of chairs, which come in various fabrics, bases, and finishes to accommodate the specific needs of hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.

UK-based furniture supplier Burgess Furniture launches its Junea range of chairs. The products are available in various configurations to address the different needs of commercial establishments and the hospitality industry.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://www.burgessfurniture.com

The recently launched line lends comfort and style to casual seating areas such as lounges, as well as bedrooms, living rooms, and meeting rooms. It features an ergonomically designed upper frame that’s perfect for both work and relaxation.

The chairs’ main body comes in a wide range of fabric choices, including knitted upholstery for a the modern look, faux leather for a more traditional appeal, and mesh options for added comfort. They are also available in low-back and high-back models, both offering a premium seating experience.

Burgess Furniture also has six types of bases for the Junea range. For those who prefer stationary and steady seating, the low 4-star, raised 4-star, cantilever, and wooden bases make great options, while a rocking base is also available for those who enjoy the rhythmic motion. If the chairs are to be moved frequently, clients may select the 5-star base with castors.

Depending on the choice for the base, multiple finishes are also available. If a shiny finish is preferred, clients may go for the polished aluminium or chrome. The black and white powder coats, on the other hand, render a clean and classy look. Clients may also pick wood finishes, available in natural, walnut, or charcoal stained timber.

To provide more flexible seating options, the Junea line also includes sofa sets, available in low-back and high-back models as well.

Burgess Furniture has been supplying high quality furniture to the hospitality industry for over six decades. Throughout the years, the company has furnished countless spaces with their wide range of products, including tables, chairs, and special furniture like partition screens, lecterns, and dancefloors.

Property managers who wish to know more about the Junea line and the company’s other products may visit their website through the URL above.