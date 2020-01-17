Neuropathy@CoreHealth is pleased to announce that it now offers RTS-Sanexas Nerve Pain treatment exclusively in CT.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) Darien, CT -- Neuropathy@CoreHealth is proud to announce that Dr.John Guidice has joined our Neuropathy and Chronic Nerve Pain practice. He brings over 20 years of pain-relieving results to Ct. Additionally, we will now offer the RTS-Sanexas Cell Signalling Technology to help with pain relief. This breakthrough technology uses frequency and amplitude modulations to enhance cell signaling resulting in a significant decrease in nerve pain.

With the current opioid crisis raising our awareness of the dangers of over-prescribing pain medication that has addled many patients we feel that this addition is warranted. The treatment takes about 30 minutes and is supplemented by vitamin injections to allow for higher levels of healing the nerves causing the pain. Neuropathy@CoreHealth is the only facility offering this much-needed treatment.

Because it is a medical treatment the cost is typically covered by Medicare and most major insurance companies. The cost is minimal to patients who would have otherwise had to pay out of their pockets. If you would like more information you may contact Dr.Guidice at 203-875-0846. Better yet if you are ready for significant pain relief without the use of opioids click here to schedule an evaluation.

Patients typically are diabetics and post-chemotherapy. These make up over 72% of the patient base we serve. There are other cases of neuropathy and nerve pain from Shingles to toxin exposure. The evaluation lets the patient know if they are a good candidate for the relief of their pain. We feel that the RTS-Sanexas offer patients the ability to gain back the quality of life lost to chronic nerve pain.

About Neuropathy@CoreHealth Fairfield County's Leading Provider of Neuropathy and Chronic Nerve Pain Relief a viable alternative to opiods.