Joe Boone, renowned financial management expert, has released a new report called, 'Annuity Buyer Mistakes - Tips and Ideas that Could Save You Thousands'. The release of this report is geared for those who are retired or looking to retirement. The knowledge in his report is geared to provide the information needed to make informed decisions before purchasing an annuity.

For more information see https://www.safemoneywealthmanagement.com

Joe is known as the “safe money guy”, by his friends and clients in and around Winston Salem, High Point, and Greensboro. His new report is being released throughout the state of North Carolina. He is committed to empowering retirees as well as people nearing retirement with the knowledge necessary to make more informed decisions about their financial well being.

Annuities are like CDs in that annuity rates change as much as CD rates do. They are generally understood to be good vehicles for retirement because of their stability and the guaranteed lifetime income stream an annuity can provide.

There are many types of Annuities including fixed annuities, variable annuities, fixed-indexed annuities, immediate annuities, and deferred annuities. Joe assists his readers by choosing the right annuity for their specific situation because all annuities are not created equal.

Joe has over 16 years of experience in financial management and is poised to provide the answers one may have about annuities. There are many pitfalls in the world of annuities, These can be avoided by meeting with Joe before a buying decision is made.

A satisfied client stated, "We didn’t quite know what annuities were about. We find that different advisors financially had their agenda of what they wanted to do with the money. We want to get out of speculation and into something more conservative and Joe's advice made sense to us."

During the release period of this new report, Joe is offering two other complementary reports: "Maximize Your Social Security Benefits" and "Prosper and Thrive during Retirement".

Visit: https://www.safemoneywealthmanagement.com to obtain the three complimentary reports.