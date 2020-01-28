Salt Lake City Windows launches their line of vinyl and composite window options, which come in standard and custom sizes. The company serves clients in Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Salt Lake City Windows launches their line of vinyl and composite window options, which come in standard and custom sizes. The company serves clients in Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

The newly launched window collection is one of the most extensive in Salt Lake City. The company has made their products readily available in various standard sizes to respond to the needs of people who need a quick window replacement and those who are just constructing their homes.

As for the materials, vinyl is one of the top choices among the company’s clients because of its affordability, durability, and energy-saving qualities. Vinyl is also flexible design-wise, as it comes in various colors and styles.

Salt Lake City Windows also offers composite windows for those who prefer the more traditional appeal of exquisite wood mill work. At the same time, homeowners can enjoy having durable and maintenance-free windows, as the composite is constructed out of eco-friendly plastics and vinyls.

For homes with extra large or irregularly shaped windows, the company also offers custom products fit to the exact measurements of the openings. By offering custom windows, the company also allows their clients to incorporate energy-saving modifications to their homes and potentially qualify for tax rebates and credits. Backed with a warranty, these custom American-made products are manufactured using only high-grade plastics, vinyls, metals, and other materials.

Salt Lake City Windows works with several window manufacturers, which allows them to extend the lowest possible prices on their products while maintaining quality. The company based in Salt Lake City is able to serve clients throughout the counties of Salt Lake and Utah.

