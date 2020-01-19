Online company Tennis Pro Sport has launched a professional tennis equipment, accessory and apparel store. The company also connects customers with pro tennis courses.

(Newswire.net -- January 19, 2020) -- Online company Tennis Pro Sport has launched a professional tennis equipment, accessory and apparel store. The company also connects customers with pro tennis courses.

More information can be found by visiting: https://tennisprosport.com

Especially for young people just starting out, tennis courses are the secret to success. The team at Tennis Pro Sport is proud to be able to connect their customers with professional tennis coaches and courses to bring players’ game to a professional level.

The company also offers a wide range of tennis apparel including rackets, shoes, racket strings, bags, clothing and apparel for both adults and junior players and a wide range of squash apparel and accessories.

The website stocks all major racket brands including Wilson, Babolat, Yonex, Head and Prince. They also have a selection of junior rackets, Technifibre rackets and squash rackets. In addition to having a large selection of tennis and squash rackets, the site also has a big selection of shoes for men, women and children.

The company is proud to offer all major tennis shoe brands including Adidas, New Balance, Wilson, K-Swiss, Asics, Head, and more. Available tennis accessories include headbands, balls, wristbands, socks, nets, and more. There is also a clearance section for shoppers to browse last season’s items and discount apparel.

Tennis Pro Sport is a one-stop-shop for all things related to tennis and squash. The company encourages anyone interested in starting tennis for leisure or at a competitive level to enrol in pro tennis courses. The game is simple, but there are many rules and techniques that can only be taught by the pros.

The company offers their online customers a 30-day return policy, worldwide shipping and free delivery for eligible orders shipping within Canada and the US. Interested parties can find more information at the link above.