After first opening its doors on Walnut street 15 years ago, Philadelphia's leading provider of Coolsculpting and non-surgical medical esthetics, Metro Laser, will celebrate 15 years of growth.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) Philadelphia, PA -- Metro Laser CoolSculpting MedSpa has announced the opening of their new flagship downtown Philadelphia location at 1216 Arch Street. The move coincides with the med spa’s 15 year anniversary.

Metro Laser has been a Philadelphia medical spa since founders Halah Daun and Patty Pavlides, first opened their doors in 2004. “We are very excited about our new flagship location which is more conveniently located for our patients and has plenty of space to expand our ever-growing services. We are also very proud to celebrate 15 years and are so appreciative of our loyal clients who have made all of this possible” stated Dr. Lipton, Metro Laser’s Medical Director.

To celebrate, the company will hold an open-house grand opening party at their newly built out, modern, location in the downtown area. The event will be held on Feb 1st between 12 PM and 7 PM at 1216 Arch Street, SUITE 3B. Clients have been invited and are encouraged to bring a friend. The event is also open to the public at large.

Cocktails will be served, 15% off all services will be offered to attendees and there will be giveaways and live demonstrations of CoolScupting. "A lot of people are curious about CoolSculpting, especially after seeing the results after a friend or family member gets it. But sometimes they are hesitant to give it a try themsevles without seeing it first. So this live demonstation will be interesting for them," added Dr. Lipton. Giveaways will include laser hair removal packages, Botox, Juvederm, microdermabrasion, and facials.

About Metro Laser CoolSculpting MedSpa Metro Laser CoolSculpting MedSpa has been providing fat reduction, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and anti-aging treatments in Philadelphia for 15 years. Located downtown, in Exton, and Plymouth Meeting.