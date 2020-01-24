There are also some natural remedies studies have discovered that show potential in battling diabetes, and these include L-Carnitine.

(Newswire.net -- January 24, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more people are suffering from chronic ailments like diabetes. Unfortunately, this condition is not just notoriously feared due to its prevalence, but also its complications.

Scientists have found that diabetes sufferers tend to be at a heightened risk of another stroke or heart attack following a first stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA).

It is worth realizing that these two conditions have long been the chronic diseases many experts warn consumers against.

According to Dr. Larry B. Goldstein, study researcher, patients who had a stroke or TIA and who have diabetes are at higher risk of having another stroke as compared to patients who have no diabetes or those who have metabolic syndrome.

Goldstein is director of the Duke Stroke Center at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

"Moreover, statin treatment was similarly effective in reducing risk in patients with and without type 2 diabetes or metabolic syndrome," he added.

The report was published in the June 13 online edition of the Archives of Neurology.

In this research, the investigating team analyzed data from the Stroke Prevention by Aggressive Reduction of Cholesterol Levels (SPARCL) Trial.

This trial found that reducing cholesterol also lessened the odds of another cardiovascular event in patients with recent stroke or TIA.

It is important to note that today many experts are stressing the importance of taking some helpful measures in fighting diabetes. Unfortunately, more and more people still suffer from this ailment.

Experts stress that while diabetes is highly prevalent, it is preventable via dietary changes and lifestyle. There are also some natural remedies studies have discovered that show potential in battling diabetes, and these include L-Carnitine.

According to researchers, this natural remedy has shown promise in enhancing the usage of fat as a source of energy. Researchers further found in reduces levels of cholesterol and triglycerides as well as the complications that diabetics are usually susceptible to.

More particularly, L-Carnitine aids in enhancing glucose and lipid levels in diabetics.

A study was published in the November 2010 issue of "Fundamental and Clinical Pharmacology."

In this research, the investigators found that the use of L-Carnitine along with a conventional drug led to improvements in glucose and lipid profiles as well as in body weight and inflammatory markers.

To top these off, L-Carnitine was able to enhance cardiovascular conditions and improve glucose intolerance.

The good news is that individuals who want to experience the healing benefits of this natural remedy may turn to formulas like Divine Bounty L-Carnitine.

It is worth noting this supplement is carefully crafted to deliver highly-potent and top-quality L-Carnitine. It could be an all-natural remedy for individuals who want to get some aid in battling with diabetes (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XF7K9MM).

