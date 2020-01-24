Studies have shown riboflavin aids in keeping the mucous membranes in good shape. It is worth noting these membranes link the gastrointestinal tract.

(Newswire.net -- January 24, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The therapeutic benefits of B vitamins have long been established, especially in the scientific community. More and more research studies reveal that these essential vitamins are vital for proper body functioning, including that of the digestive system.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), following a balanced diet is essential in getting all the vitamins needed by the body. These are vitamins that can be found in fish, poultry, meat, and dairy products, as well as leafy greens and beans.

B vitamins have been particularly found to work wonders in promoting better digestive health. Vitamin B1 or thiamine is one of these nutrients that is needed for the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose, which is vital for energy production.

It is further worth mentioning that this B vitamin also aids in the breakdown of fats and protein. It may even help in addressing digestive health issues, such as diarrhea, ulcerative colitis, and poor appetite.

Another essential B vitamin is riboflavin, which in sufficient amounts could help other B vitamins like folic acid and B6 perform their essential functions. Studies have shown riboflavin aids in keeping the mucous membranes in good shape. It is worth noting these membranes link the gastrointestinal tract.

Experts warn that inadequate levels of riboflavin can decrease the secretion of gastric acid needed for proper digestion.

It is similarly worth realizing that this nutrient is vital in the relaxation of the stomach opening. A prolonged absence of vitamin B2 has even been linked with damage in the lining of the esophagus and stomach.

Other helpful B vitamins for the digestive system are vitamins B5, B7, and B9.

Intake of certain vitamins and supplements is highly recommended nowadays, especially because many are following an unhealthy diet. It is worth realizing that unhealthy diets often lead to nutritional gaps, which deprive the body with the nutrients it needs to stay functional and healthy.

