(Newswire.net -- January 24, 2020) Las Vegas, NV -- Curcumin, which is a phytochemical in turmeric, has long been reputed to be highly therapeutic. It could potentially help enhance overall health and combat certain types of diseases.

Curcumin could potentially fight hepatitis in multiple ways. One of these ways is its ability to improve cholesterol ratio, which many experts believe to be directly beneficial for the liver and heart health.

The researchers from the Amala Cancer Research Centre in India conducted a controlled trial. In this study, the researchers administered 500 mg of curcumin for seven days. It was found that 29 percent of the subjects experienced an increase in the HDL levels. Further, there was a reduction of total cholesterol by 11.6 percent and a 33 percent decrease in lipid peroxidation, which pertains to a process by which cells incur damage.

It is worth mentioning that when the cholesterol ratio is improved, it could also lead to the reduction in the strain on the liver and heart. Individuals with chronic hepatitis may be able to achieve a reduction in any additional strain on their liver, which is needed for longevity.

Due to the fact that curcumin is also an immune system ally or an immune stimulator, it could also boost different cells of the immune system. This includes B cells, T cells, macrophages, neutrophils, and natural killer cells.

It is important to understand that a strong immune system is needed to defeat the infection of any virus, which includes hepatitis. As an immune modulator, it could help increase the ability of the immune system to fight off viral infections.

In a report published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology, the immune modulation activity of curcumin in immune system cells was revealed.

The researchers G.C. Jaggetia and B.B. Aggerwal even state that curcumin’s ability to modulate the immune system could be beneficial against certain conditions. This may include arthritis, allergy, asthma, atherosclerosis, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and cancer.

The role curcumin plays in protecting the liver is also significant in its ability to fight hepatitis. According to some studies, this phytochemical could help offer protection against acute liver damage and liver cirrhosis.

Curcumin contains antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, anticatabolic, antifibrotic, genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also has anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic,anti-amyloidogenic, insulin-sensitizing, and androgenic agents. With the presence of these pharmacological properties, it doesn’t come as a surprise that it could potentially fight conditions like hepatitis.

