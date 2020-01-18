Clearwater-based company Book More Charters launches their content marketing, SEO, and Google Map Pack ranking services for fishing boat charter owners who wish to acquire more customers.

Based in Clearwater, FL, Book More Charters launches their content marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) services for charter owners who wish to find more leads and customers. The services are designed specifically to reel in more charter bookings.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://bookmorecharters.com

The newly launched marketing services are proving to be some of the best strategies for the fishing boat charters industry. The company understands that even those who have been fishing for a long time still seek information and vital updates on the internet. This is why Book More Charters makes sure to harness the power of content marketing to help their clients find more leads online.

Content marketing involves producing various types of informative materials that are relevant to the fishing charters industry, and making sure that they reach the intended audience by employing a wide range of digital marketing methods. Combined with effective SEO techniques, the strategy can easily land a charter’s website and content on the first page of Google and earn more bookings for the owner.

Through the same strategies, Book More Charters endeavors to secure for their clients one of the most-coveted spots on Google search engine results pages, known as the Map Pack. Also called the Google 3-Pack, it displays the most relevant local businesses based on a user’s location and search terms. For charter owners, this means putting their brands in the most prominent positions possible to attract potential customers within their areas.

Book More Charters is a company focused on developing and offering the most targeted marketing solutions for fishing boat charter owners. The company currently offers several digital marketing service packages to accommodate the different goals and needs of their clients.

Charter owners who are interested in Book More Charters’ services may visit their website stated above for more information.