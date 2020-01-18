AirTract is an online resource for users to search for expert advice. They can ask questions, access materials, and contribute information across everything.

Calicut, India—AirTract, which is a social platform dedicated to sharing expert knowledge with its users, has launched new online courses at discounted prices to expand its reach further. The online resource is now offering both Paid and Free Online Courses, and it has recently released a variety of new courses at discounted prices.

These new online courses cover a variety of topics. Users can take online classes like "Making Numerical Predictions for Time," Accounting Fundamentals & Policies," and "Mastering Mutual Fund Investment." These classes range from anywhere between one to six hours in length, so users can determine if they have the time available to complete the material before they invest. AirTract is offering the new classes at heavily discounted prices, with some discounted as much as 93.50%.

The advice and resource centre has designed new online courses to cater to a wide variety of users. Besides the aforementioned classes, other offerings cover diverse areas of study like self-help, physical health, mental health, drumming, and Google Assistant Development.

There are also several free online courses that users can browse on AirTract's website. Students have praised AirTract for being an accessible and ideal alternative to Udemy and other more popular educational resources.

While users mainly visit AirTract to participate in its online classes, the website offers many other services. Clients can browse articles, add articles, ask and answer questions, and become instructors of their own courses. With all that AirTract offers its active community, the company's primary goal is to help users achieve their personal and professional educational goals.

AirTract's experts and mentors strive to provide accurate information to clients in various academic and professional fields. The company eliminates the chances of stumbling across false information elsewhere on the internet and gives users a reliable place to visit to satisfy their quest for knowledge.

AirTract aims to revolutionise the way that people consume and share knowledge on social platforms. Its new online courses are affordable, accessible, and relevant to users on a global scale. They invite interested parties to visit their website and view its complete selection of paid and free online courses.