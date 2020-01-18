A range of gift sets for new parents has been launched by online store, Arabella Baby. The baby experts’ range of gift sets features their signature diaper caddy nursery organizer tote.

Arabella Baby have announced that the launch of a range of gift sets featuring their signature diaper caddy product. The online baby retailer stock stylish products and gifts designed to make parents’ lives easier.

For more information, please visit the website here: http://arabellababy.com

The online store offers their customers a range of high quality and stylish baby and nursery products, designed by parents for parents. Their signature product is the diaper caddy, which they designed to offer parents a stylish and portable way to keep baby items together in one place.

The caddy is available in four colors and features removable dividers, allowing for flexibility of organization space. The fashionable but classic tote allows parents to keep changing products together and can be store everywhere from a bedroom shelf to out and about on a stroller.

Arabella Baby stock a range of gift sets to suit all budgets and are ideal for gifting to new parents and caregivers. Each gift set features a selection of baby products contained within the company’s signature diaper caddy.

The Eat and Sleep gift set offers the customer their choice of diaper caddy and includes a range of products for baby. The products included are a six layer quilt to wrap baby up in, a set of 3 bandana bibs and a beechwood pacifier clip set.

The Bed and Bath gift set also features the customers choice of diaper caddy and a selection of baby essentials. The caddy contains a set of two swaddle blankets, a beechwood pacifier clip set and a bamboo towel and washcloth set for baby’s bath time.

Arabella Baby’s final gift set is the I Want it All set, which contains all of the goodies of the other two sets. This is the ultimate gift set for all new parents and can be used from infancy and beyond.

Those wishing to find out more about Arabella Baby and their range of diaper caddy gift sets can visit the website on the link provided above.