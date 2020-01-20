A new lightweight and durable baby caddy has been launched. The baby caddy is ideal for any parent that wants a top quality, affordable storage area and/or portable diaper changing station.

A new roomy, durable, functional and stylish baby caddy has been launched. Arabella Baby offers the Diaper Caddy Organizer alongside the Ultimate Caddy Organizer, both of which are strong, lightweight with plenty of room and compartments to store everything needed for baby changing in one portable container.

For more information please visit the website here: https://arabellababy.com

Arabella Baby created this newly launched stylish, hardwearing and lightweight caddy organizer with baby nursery in mind. It is portable and can be taken wherever needed, making the non-stop diaper changing process much easier and less tedious.

Customers will find that the baby caddy can be used as a permanent diaper changing station organizer, with various compartments to sort diapers and other essentials in, or a diaper caddy to be used outside the home, on the go.

The caddy is sturdy and durable, meaning it will last a very long time and can be reconfigured to be used as a toy storage unit or for any other items that need organizing around the home.

Customers will see that the baby caddy is available in a range of colors, including teal, gray, pink and blue. It also features a stylish stripe theme pattern along the outside and on the handles.

The caddy is lightweight and small, measuring 15x10.5x7 inches and it also features external stretching pockets that can be used as extra storage.

Arabella Baby states: “We created stylish and functional caddy organizers for your baby’s nursery that you can take with you when you go out. When it comes time for the numerous diaper changes, no one wants to discover they misplaced the wipes, changing mat, or worst of all, the diapers.”

They add: “With our portable baby nursery organization products, you’ll have all your baby’s essentials within reach. Whether at home or on the go, our fabric diaper caddy will ensure you’re ready for anything. Check out the classic and latest style of diaper tote bags available at Arabella Baby!”

