Arabella Baby, an online store providing high quality baby products, announced the launch of an updated range of its signature diaper caddies. The popular diaper caddy organizer is perfect for storing regular or cloth diapers, wipes, changing pad, breast pump, onesies, burp cloths, pacifier binky, teethers, books, diaper rash cream, and many more.

More information can be found at http://www.arabellababy.com

There is no doubt that new parents are going to be changing a lot of diapers. As such, it is great to have baby bag filled with essentials like newborn diapers and wipes.

The Arabella Diaper Organizer for boys and girls has 8 external pockets that stretch out leaving more room inside the tote. In addition, the removable dividers allow parents to configure the caddy organizer in 3 ways.

The organizer also comes with a portable changing table as it is very helpful to have a changing station on each level of the house when the time comes for a diaper change.

The tote is portable enough to be carried anywhere in the house or onto the car during travel trips. Its handle allows mothers to carry it around with ease.

The sturdy organizer tote can take 20lbs. Its neutral design works with all nursery decors, adding functionality to one's life, while also upgrading the style of the nursery.

A satisfied customer said: "This was the perfect baby shower gift basket! I loaded it up with diapers, wipes, a quilt, toys, books, necessities like nail clippers, lotion, powder, etc. It says the weight limit is 20 lbs so I was a little nervous because I had really overstuffed it but the bottom of it didn’t even sag with all the things inside and the handles are very sturdy. Everyone at the shower loved it and thought it was a really neat idea for diaper organization.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or calling +1-208-724-7640.